Dr. John Landry, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Landry, DPM
Dr. John Landry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.
Dr. Landry works at
Dr. Landry's Office Locations
Arlington Mansfield Foot & Ankle Centers PA400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 201, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 467-1990
Baylor Surgicare At Mansfield LLC280 Regency Pkwy, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 453-2744
Interventional Partners LLC1001 Matlock Rd Ste 103, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 467-1990
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landry?
I've been using Dr Landry for over 35 years and I've always been happy with the results of his treatments. I would highly recommend him to anybody who needs a foot or ankle doctor.
About Dr. John Landry, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE IBEROAMIRICA (UNIBE) / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Dr. Landry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Landry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Landry works at
Dr. Landry speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Landry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
