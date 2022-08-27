Overview of Dr. John Lane, DPM

Dr. John Lane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at Podiatric Associates Of Northwest Ohio in Maumee, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.