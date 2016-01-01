Overview of Dr. John Lane III, MD

Dr. John Lane III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Lane III works at The Eye Center (Warren) in Warren, NJ with other offices in Piscataway, NJ and Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.