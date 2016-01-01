Dr. Lane III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lane III, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lane III, MD
Dr. John Lane III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Lane III's Office Locations
The Eye Center65 MOUNTAIN BLVD EXT, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (732) 356-6200
Eye Center213 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ 08854 Directions (732) 752-9090
The Eye Center3900 Park Ave Ste 106, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 603-2101
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Lane III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Dr. Lane III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lane III works at
Dr. Lane III has seen patients for Floaters, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lane III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.