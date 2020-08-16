See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. John Lane, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Lane, MD

Dr. John Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Memorial Hospital and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Lane works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA with other offices in El Centro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Mercy Physician Partners
    3750 Convoy St Ste 116, San Diego, CA 92111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 292-1433
  2. 2
    Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
    7910 Frost St Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 292-1433
  3. 3
    Sharp Memorial Hospital
    7901 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 939-3400
  4. 4
    John G Lane MD
    1501 Ocotillo Dr Ste G, El Centro, CA 92243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 292-1433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Sharp Coronado Hospital
  • Sharp Memorial Hospital
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Cartilage Disorders
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cartilage Disorders
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 16, 2020
    Dr. Lane took his time to explain things and made sure I didn’t leave if I had any questions. Very friendly and flexible. I would definitely recommend. His P.A. however, is not a people person and is definitely not detail oriented or people friendly.
    Justin klopfenstein — Aug 16, 2020
    About Dr. John Lane, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669583191
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Internship
    • University of Michigan|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Medical Education
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

