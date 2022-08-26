Overview of Dr. John Langford, MD

Dr. John Langford, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Elkhart General Hospital, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Langford works at Jin S Cha MD in Munster, IN with other offices in South Bend, IN and Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.