Dr. John Lantis, MD

General Surgery
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Lantis, MD

Dr. John Lantis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Lantis works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lantis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai West
    1000 10th Ave # 3, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Morningside Medical Pavilion
    1090 Amsterdam Ave # 11B, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Skin Grafts
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 16, 2020
    I am most fortunate to be under the care of Dr. John Lantis. He is friendly, he is authentically concerned for the well being of his patients, and he is immensely learned and skilled. His services are in great demand and so you may have to wait for a while past you appointment time; a small price to pay in order to see Dr. Lantis. On RARE occasion, the doctor must leave the office during office hours. This is because he is the go-to vascular surgeon if there is a mishap in the OR, such as a nicked artery or vein. Do not hold it against him if he has to run out, to save someone's life. CONCLUSION: A most highly recommended practitioner.
    Clifford M Krinsky — Sep 16, 2020
    About Dr. John Lantis, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1689663759
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Vascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lantis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lantis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lantis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lantis works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lantis’s profile.

    Dr. Lantis has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lantis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lantis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

