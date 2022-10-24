Overview of Dr. John Lapkass, MD

Dr. John Lapkass, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Lapkass works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.