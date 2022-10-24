See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. John Lapkass, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (30)
Anchorage, AK
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Lapkass, MD

Dr. John Lapkass, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Alaska Native Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Lapkass works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lapkass' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic
    4100 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 220, Anchorage, AK 99508 (907) 268-2773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Alaska Native Medical Center
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Arthroscopy
Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hip Arthroscopy

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 24, 2022
    I feel very fortunate to have chosen Dr Lapkass as my orthopedic surgeon. I was playing rec league ice hockey 3 months after he performed a total hip replacement (anterior method) for me. This summer he performed total replacement of both my knees. I am extremely happy with the results and so grateful to Dr Lapkass for giving me back my mobility. Dr Lapkass and his entire staff are very personable and obviously care about their patients which makes the experience so much more pleasant. I can also highly recommend the physical therapy department for post surgical follow up.
    Lynda H — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. John Lapkass, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Laotian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154363166
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Virginia|University Of Virginia Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California|University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lapkass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lapkass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lapkass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lapkass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lapkass works at Anchorage Fracture and Orthopedic Clinic in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Lapkass’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapkass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapkass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapkass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapkass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

