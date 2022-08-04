Dr. John Lark, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lark, DDS
Dr. John Lark, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Adrian, MI.
Wolf Creek Dental1136 Country Club Rd Ste B, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (517) 210-7612
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Met and greeted on arrival. Short wait time. Always prompt caring service.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1487729471
Dr. Lark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lark accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lark using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lark.
