Overview

Dr. John Lasala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lasala works at Siteman Cancer Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.