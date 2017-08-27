Dr. John Lasala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lasala, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lasala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Baxter Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 996-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 bypass coronary surgeries & have 27 stents in my heart. I came to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis and there received what I consider a miraculous treatment (although it is the kind of thing Dr. Lasala does everyday);my left main & associated stents were 100% blocked. Dr Lasala came after procedure & said it was completely opened & stented. What wonderful words to hear since I had been sent home only two months ago with no hope by another doctor. God has richly blessed him and me!
About Dr. John Lasala, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasala accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasala works at
Dr. Lasala has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.