Dr. John Lasiter, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lasiter, MD
Dr. John Lasiter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Shannon Medical Center.
Dr. Lasiter's Office Locations
Shannon Clinic Southwest4450 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76901 Directions (325) 658-1511
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
Shannon Surgery Center4482 Sunset Dr, San Angelo, TX 76901 Directions (325) 481-2283
Shannon Clinic Endocrinology and Diabetes center120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lasiter is a top notch doctor. He has treated me for simple check ups involving my ears to more complex issues including thyroid cancer and a thyroidectomy. I always seem to have a million questions regarding the big issues and he takes the time to explain every detail without making me feel rushed or like I'm a bother. He is very meticulous but also has a great sense of humor to really put the patient at ease. I would recommend him to anyone needing to see an ENT!
About Dr. John Lasiter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasiter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lasiter works at
Dr. Lasiter has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lasiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lasiter speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasiter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lasiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lasiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.