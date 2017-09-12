Dr. John Lavalette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavalette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lavalette, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lavalette, MD
Dr. John Lavalette, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavalette's Office Locations
- 1 703 Hebron Ave Ste 1, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 657-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and compassionate doctor. Both kiddos adore him. We moved an hour away and we still travel the distance for Our annual appointments.
About Dr. John Lavalette, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154373405
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Dr. Lavalette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavalette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavalette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavalette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavalette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavalette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavalette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.