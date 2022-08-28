Overview

Dr. John Lavery, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Lavery works at John P Lavery MD PA in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Malaise and Fatigue and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.