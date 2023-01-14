Dr. John Lavo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lavo, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lavo, MD
Dr. John Lavo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bossier City, LA.
Dr. Lavo's Office Locations
WK Bossier ENT & Allergy2449 Hospital Dr Ste 440, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lavo is a great doctor. I consider myself a difficult patient, but he is patient with me and my condition. I so glad my PCP referred to Dr. Lavo. His staff is great, too.
About Dr. John Lavo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1851787071
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavo.
