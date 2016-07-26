Overview

Dr. John Layher Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Putnam General Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Layher Jr works at Oconee Heart And Vascular Center in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.