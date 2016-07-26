Dr. John Layher Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layher Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Layher Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Layher Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Putnam General Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Locations
St Marys Med Group Dba St Marys Neuro Specialists2470 Daniells Bridge Rd, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 389-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Putnam General Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I switched from a past DR, whom I had real bad experiences with, one after another. I went with Oconee heart and vascular and was assigned to DR. Layher. Which I have full 100 PERCENT CONFIDENCE IN . I have no reason to look for another SPECIALIST, Dr Layher is GREAT.
About Dr. John Layher Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Layher Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layher Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layher Jr has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Layher Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Layher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layher Jr.
