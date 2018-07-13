Dr. John Layke, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Layke, DO
Overview of Dr. John Layke, DO
Dr. John Layke, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Layke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Layke's Office Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, Beverly Hills, CA436 N Bedford Dr Ste 214, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 275-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Layke?
Fantastic doctor. Rhinoplasty + Septoplasty were phenomenal. Very caring, very good communication.
About Dr. John Layke, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912920109
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Metropolital Group Hospitals Residency in General Surgery, University of Illinois
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Marquette U
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Layke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layke works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Layke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.