Dr. John Lazarus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lazarus, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lazarus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, OH.
Dr. Lazarus works at
Locations
-
1
Oakview Dermatology2405 N Columbus St Ste 100, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-4480
-
2
Lancaster Surgical Associates Inc.819 State Route 664 N, Logan, OH 43138 Directions (740) 689-4480Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Fairfield Medical Center401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 687-6907
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazarus?
Very interested in my husband's dizziness and finding out why.
About Dr. John Lazarus, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1336434729
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazarus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazarus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazarus works at
Dr. Lazarus has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazarus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lazarus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.