Dr. Lazor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lazor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Lazor, MD
Dr. John Lazor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Lazor's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-0750
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has been seeing Dr. Lazor since she was 9 mos old (she’s 17 now!) for recurrent ear issues. He is the absolute best! He’s very knowledgeable, kind and compassionate. He’s also a great surgeon. I highly recommend Dr. Lazor!
About Dr. John Lazor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1821089921
Education & Certifications
- Harvard U Mass Eye & Ear Inf
- UCLA - Harbor
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazor has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.