Dr. John Lazor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Lazor works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Quincy, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.