Dr. John Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Leary, MD
Overview
Dr. John Leary, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Leary works at
Locations
-
1
California Vein Specialists180 Newport Center Dr Ste 120, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 226-6142
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leary?
About Dr. John Leary, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1891889606
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leary accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leary works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.