Dr. John Ledoux, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital, Providence Hospital, Springhill Medical Center and Thomasville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ledoux works at Cardiology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL with other offices in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.