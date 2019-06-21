Dr. John Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lee, MD
Dr. John Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Lee, Thomas E DMD1800 Warm Springs Rd # C, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 940-3433
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee is a very good Doctor. He will answer all your questions. He is very knowledgeable in all areas and has great patience . His receptionist is short and kind of hateful. No patience what so ever. He is so good I deal with her so I have the best care. If he wasnt so good I would have changed doctors long ago because of the way she has talked to me . The other lady is pretty nice. She is the one that does hearing test. So ignore the receptionist rudeness and get the best care possible. Dr. Lee is great.
About Dr. John Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1285622167
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.