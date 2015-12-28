Overview of Dr. John Lee, MD

Dr. John Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa.



Dr. Lee works at John C H Lee MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.