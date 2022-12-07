Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
John Lee, MD7501 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 260, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 475-8183
Presbyterian Hospital8220 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 368-6707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Forney Office763 E US Highway 80 Ste 100, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (972) 475-8183
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing dr.lee since 2004, always on top of things and always looking ahead in regards to my chrohns disease
About Dr. John Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1740240803
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Chicago
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
