Dr. John Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at South Sixth Medical Associates LLC in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.