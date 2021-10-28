See All Urologists in Pottstown, PA
Dr. John Leech, MD

Urology
4.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Pottstown, PA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Leech, MD

Dr. John Leech, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pottstown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.

Dr. Leech works at Tri County Academic Urology in Pottstown, PA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leech's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midlantic Lab - Tri-county
    20 N SUNNYBROOK RD, Pottstown, PA 19464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 323-5550
  2. 2
    Tri County Academic Urology
    824 Main St Ste 301, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 935-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoenixville Hospital
  • Pottstown Hospital
  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Leech, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356334833
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geisenger Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Geisinger Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Leech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leech has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leech has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leech.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

