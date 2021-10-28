Dr. John Leech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Leech, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Leech, MD
Dr. John Leech, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pottstown, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital, Pottstown Hospital and Reading Hospital.
Dr. Leech works at
Dr. Leech's Office Locations
-
1
Midlantic Lab - Tri-county20 N SUNNYBROOK RD, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (610) 323-5550
-
2
Tri County Academic Urology824 Main St Ste 301, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Directions (610) 935-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leech?
Dr. Leech was there for me to monitor my prostate numbers and get me an accurate diagnosis along my cancer journey. He was amazing to work with. Being told you have cancer sucks obviously. He handed me off to my surgical magician, Dr. Kalra. He made my cancer disappear! I'm three years out and there's no sign of a return ... except to good health and functioning!
About Dr. John Leech, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356334833
Education & Certifications
- Geisenger Med Ctr
- Geisinger Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Bucknell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leech has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leech accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leech works at
Dr. Leech has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Leech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.