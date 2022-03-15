Overview of Dr. John Leff, MD

Dr. John Leff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Leff works at Riverside Surgical Associates in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.