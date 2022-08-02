See All Neurologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. John Legge, MD

Neurology
4.8 (65)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Legge, MD

Dr. John Legge, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. 

Dr. Legge works at Desert Care Network Neurology in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Legge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Care Network Neurology
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 416-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Legge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Legge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Legge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Legge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Legge works at Desert Care Network Neurology in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Legge’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Legge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

