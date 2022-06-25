Overview of Dr. John Lehman, MD

Dr. John Lehman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.



Dr. Lehman works at Association of Specialty Physicians Inc. in Beaver, PA with other offices in Ellwood City, PA and Monaca, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Surgery and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.