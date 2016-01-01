See All Pediatricians in Providence, RI
Dr. John Leimert, MD

Pediatrics
4.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Leimert, MD

Dr. John Leimert, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Leimert works at St. Joseph Hosp. for Specialty Care-pediatric Clinic in Providence, RI with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA and Wareham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leimert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph Hosp. for Specialty Care-pediatric Clinic
    21 Peace St, Providence, RI 02907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 456-4300
  2. 2
    Southcoast Health Family Medicine
    49 STATE RD, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 973-9240
  3. 3
    100 Rosebrook Way Fl 2, Wareham, MA 02571 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 973-9240
  4. 4
    St Joseph Health Center
    877 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 456-4300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Leimert, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, French and Portuguese
    • 1568407393
    Education & Certifications

    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Pediatrics
