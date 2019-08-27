Overview

Dr. John Lentz III, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Lentz III works at A Defined Image Medical Wellness Center in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.