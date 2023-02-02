Dr. John Leonard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Leonard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Leonard, MD
Dr. John Leonard, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Leonard works at
Dr. Leonard's Office Locations
-
1
Lymphoma520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
-
2
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonard?
Dr.Leonard is an exception doctor and professional. I put all my faith into his fine work.
About Dr. John Leonard, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hungarian
- 1992892079
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp Cornell Med Ctr|Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonard works at
Dr. Leonard has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma and Hodgkin's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leonard speaks Hungarian.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.