Overview of Dr. John Leone, MD

Dr. John Leone, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Leone works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.