Dr. John Leonetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Leonetti, MD
Overview of Dr. John Leonetti, MD
Dr. John Leonetti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maywood, IL.
Dr. Leonetti works at
Dr. Leonetti's Office Locations
-
1
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (888) 584-7888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonetti?
I have been going to Dr Leonetti for years. His staff has always been kind, friendly and helpful. All of my appointments were not rushed and Dr Leonetti always answers my questions as well as explaining what is going on. No other Dr that I have gone to has helped my hearing issues until I went to Dr Leonetti. I come from out of state but it is well worth my time.
About Dr. John Leonetti, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1962489823
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonetti works at
Dr. Leonetti has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.