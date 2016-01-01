Overview of Dr. John Lepi, MD

Dr. John Lepi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Lepi works at MARK H GROSSHANDLER INC in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.