See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. John Lettice, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. John Lettice, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Lettice, MD

Dr. John Lettice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Lettice works at John J Lettice, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Lettice's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John J Lettice, MD
    777 Knowles Dr Ste 2, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 378-7240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lettice?

    Mar 09, 2021
    After my back surgery I experienced no further pain, life was finally back to normal. I would highly recommend Dr Lettice, he is a very compassionate, competent Doctor and surgeon.
    Don — Mar 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Lettice, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Lettice, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lettice to family and friends

    Dr. Lettice's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lettice

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Lettice, MD.

    About Dr. John Lettice, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285718916
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lettice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lettice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lettice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lettice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lettice works at John J Lettice, MD in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lettice’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lettice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lettice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lettice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lettice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Lettice, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.