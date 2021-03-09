Overview of Dr. John Lettice, MD

Dr. John Lettice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Lettice works at John J Lettice, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.