Dr. John Lettice, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lettice, MD
Dr. John Lettice, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
John J Lettice, MD777 Knowles Dr Ste 2, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 378-7240
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
After my back surgery I experienced no further pain, life was finally back to normal. I would highly recommend Dr Lettice, he is a very compassionate, competent Doctor and surgeon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Utah Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
