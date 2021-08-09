Dr. John Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. John Leung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Leung works at
Locations
-
1
Boston Food Allergy Center65 Harrison Ave Ste 201, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Gastroenterology800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5883
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leung?
Dr Leung is an excellent physician
About Dr. John Leung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1447328711
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School|Tufts Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Michigan Medical School
- Allergy & Immunology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Food Poisoning, All Types of Food Poisoning and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leung speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.