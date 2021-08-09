Overview

Dr. John Leung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Leung works at Boston Specialists in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Food Poisoning, All Types of Food Poisoning and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.