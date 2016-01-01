Overview of Dr. John Leyland II, MD

Dr. John Leyland II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Leyland II works at West Suburban Urology in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Berwyn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.