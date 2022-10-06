Dr. John Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Li, MD
Dr. John Li, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li's Office Locations
John C. Li MD PA210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 5105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 748-4445
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Unique treatment not offered by previous ENT doctors. Diagnosed and treated Vertigo in same visit. Also scheduled for hearing issues for 2 days later. Very impressed with Dr Li and staff.
About Dr. John Li, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1568459246
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med Ctr
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Li speaks German.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
