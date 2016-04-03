Overview

Dr. John Lichtenstein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kerhonkson, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ellenville Regional Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.