Dr. John Lieser, MD
Dr. John Lieser, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Lieser's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Frederick1708 Fall Hill Ave Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-1226
- 2 282 Choptank Rd Ste 100, Stafford, VA 22556 Directions (540) 371-1226
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lieser provided a grand tour review of my ailment, leaving very little to question. Thoroughly familiar with my condition provided encouragement that I would survive this matter with little effort.
About Dr. John Lieser, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1548217326
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Lieser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieser.
