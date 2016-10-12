Overview of Dr. John Liguori, MD

Dr. John Liguori, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Liguori works at Coastal Rehabilitation Medicine in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.