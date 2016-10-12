Dr. John Liguori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liguori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Liguori, MD
Overview of Dr. John Liguori, MD
Dr. John Liguori, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Liguori works at
Dr. Liguori's Office Locations
Independence Back Institute2800 Ashton Dr Ste 100, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 794-8892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Onslow Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
After consulting surgeons and pain management specialists from NYC to NJ to Chapel Hill to Wilmington, no one else had such a positive impact on my back pain. He is very kind, down-to-earth, and straightforward. I have already recommended him to many friends and acquaintances.
About Dr. John Liguori, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134144173
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liguori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liguori accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liguori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liguori speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Liguori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liguori.
