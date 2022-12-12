Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lim, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lim, MD
Dr. John Lim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Lim's Office Locations
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
Houston Eye Associates9230 Katy Fwy Ste 550, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 467-6600
Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 585, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-6474
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lim is caring and takes wonderful of my eyes. I enjoy when he talks about how I am doing. He is the Best!!
About Dr. John Lim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1508851346
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- St Joseph Hospital|St Joseph Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lim speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
