Overview of Dr. John Lin, MD

Dr. John Lin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Sunrise Urology in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Epididymitis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.