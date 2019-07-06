Dr. John Lincoln, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lincoln is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lincoln, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lincoln, MD
Dr. John Lincoln, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Lincoln works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lincoln's Office Locations
-
1
UTHealth Neurosciences Movement Disorders and Neurodegenerative Diseases Clinic6410 Fannin St Ste 1014, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lincoln?
I saw Dr. Lincoln for a 2nd opinion in 2012 and have been his patient ever since. I interviewed for a job elsewhere and would have flown back here just to see him. No joke. I had a horrible experience with my diagnosing physician and Dr. Lincoln is everything my other doctor was not. He takes time to ensure I am ok and answer any questions I have thoroughly. I have been incredibly lucky thus far. I've had the issues others mentioned about them not getting back to me right away and sometimes the wait is long, but I am willing to sacrifice a bit of my time to see the best. He is worth it.
About Dr. John Lincoln, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1417121245
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lincoln has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lincoln accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lincoln has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lincoln works at
Dr. Lincoln has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lincoln on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lincoln. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lincoln.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lincoln, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lincoln appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.