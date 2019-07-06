Overview of Dr. John Lincoln, MD

Dr. John Lincoln, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Lincoln works at UTHealth Houston Neurosciences in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.