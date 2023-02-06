See All Podiatrists in Alton, IL
Dr. John Lindsay, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (26)
Map Pin Small Alton, IL
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Lindsay, DPM

Dr. John Lindsay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.

Dr. Lindsay works at Gateway Medical Group - Foot And Ankle in Alton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lindsay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gateway Medical Group - Foot And Ankle
    307 Henry St Ste 317, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 462-9623
  2. 2
    Saint Anthony's Physician Group
    2 Saint Anthonys Way Ste 300, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 463-0227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 06, 2023
    I love Dr. Lindsay, he is kind friendly and takes care of my needs. I have no problem recommending him.
    Larry Donahue — Feb 06, 2023
    Photo: Dr. John Lindsay, DPM
    About Dr. John Lindsay, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245444819
    Education & Certifications

    • St. John's Detroit Riverview Hospital
    • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
    • Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lindsay, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindsay works at Gateway Medical Group - Foot And Ankle in Alton, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lindsay’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

