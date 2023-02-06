Overview of Dr. John Lindsay, DPM

Dr. John Lindsay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.



Dr. Lindsay works at Gateway Medical Group - Foot And Ankle in Alton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.