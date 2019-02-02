See All General Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Dr. John Lindsey, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Metairie, LA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Lindsey, MD

Dr. John Lindsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Lindsey works at Dr. John T Lindsey in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lindsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. John T Lindsey
    4228 Houma Blvd Ste 500, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 885-4508

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Lindsey, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477518702
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Sw Affil Hospital
    • Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Surgery Of The Hand-Plastic Surgery Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Plastic Surgery Med Ctr La New Orleans-Tulane, Gener
    • Affil Hospital Tulane
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lindsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindsey works at Dr. John T Lindsey in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Lindsey’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
