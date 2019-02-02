Dr. John Lindsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lindsey, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lindsey, MD
Dr. John Lindsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Lindsey's Office Locations
Dr. John T Lindsey4228 Houma Blvd Ste 500, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-4508
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindsey replaced my 43 year old breast implants one year ago. He did an amazing job. I waited a year before making a review just in case something went wrong. He and his staff were caring and professional. The surgery center where my surgery was performed was also very good. There is nothing I can suggest that would make them better and I have pretty high standards. After surgery Dr. Lindsey actually gives you HIS cell phone # if there is a problem or question.
About Dr. John Lindsey, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1477518702
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Sw Affil Hospital
- Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Surgery Of The Hand-Plastic Surgery Univ Tx Southwestern Med Sch, Plastic Surgery Med Ctr La New Orleans-Tulane, Gener
- Affil Hospital Tulane
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.