Overview of Dr. John Linn, MD

Dr. John Linn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Linn works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.