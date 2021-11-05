Overview of Dr. John L'Insalata, MD

Dr. John L'Insalata, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. L'Insalata works at Orthopaedic Surgical Consultant in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.