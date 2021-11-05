Dr. John L'Insalata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. L'Insalata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John L'Insalata, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John L'Insalata, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Surgical Consultant25 Manor Rd, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 238-5565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. John L'Insalata is a very professional and caring professional. Surgery went well and the care was great.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1518921055
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Sports Medicine Dept.
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Manhattan College
Dr. L'Insalata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. L'Insalata accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. L'Insalata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. L'Insalata has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. L'Insalata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. L'Insalata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. L'Insalata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. L'Insalata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. L'Insalata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.