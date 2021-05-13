Overview

Dr. John Lipham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Lipham works at USC Department of Surgery in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hiatal Hernia, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.