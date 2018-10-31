Overview of Dr. John Lippelman, MD

Dr. John Lippelman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Lippelman works at MDVIP - Tampa, Florida in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.