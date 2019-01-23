Overview of Dr. John Lister, MD

Dr. John Lister, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Forbes Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Lister works at Division Of Hematology And Cellular Therapy in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.