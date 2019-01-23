See All Hematologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. John Lister, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Lister, MD

Hematology
3.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Lister, MD

Dr. John Lister, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Forbes Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Lister works at Division Of Hematology And Cellular Therapy in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kevin Koehler, MD
Dr. Kevin Koehler, MD
4.8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
Dr. Craig Sauter, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Willem Vanheeckeren, MD
Dr. Willem Vanheeckeren, MD
4.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lister's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Div. of Hematology and Cellular Therapy
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR70, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 578-4484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • Butler Memorial Hospital
  • Forbes Hospital
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lister?

    Jan 23, 2019
    Dr. Lister is a caring genius. I went to him as a second opinion after I was misdiagnosed and treated with chemo at another hospital. I did eventually develop diffuse large b-cell and tcell lymphoma. Without hesitation he attacked the lymphoma with aggressive chemo and arranged for two surgeries. He then performed an allogeneic stem cell transplant. Dr. Lister eliminated the scare. His caring demeanor and his profound expertise cured me. His sense of humor is greatly appreciated.
    Melissa R. in Pittsburgh — Jan 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Lister, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Lister, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lister to family and friends

    Dr. Lister's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lister

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Lister, MD.

    About Dr. John Lister, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649276171
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ontario Cancer Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGill U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Royal Victoria Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Queens U, Fac of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lister works at Division Of Hematology And Cellular Therapy in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lister’s profile.

    Dr. Lister has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Lister, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.